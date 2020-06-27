India looks forward to the second phase of easing lockdown restrictions, dubbed 'Unlock 2.0', even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. On Saturday, India reported a record spike in daily new cases, taking the total number of cases past 5 lakh. 'Unlock 1.0' is scheduled to end on June 30. However, some regions have reimposed restrictions beyond June 30.

West Bengal West Bengal extends statewide lockdown till July 31

Earlier this week, West Bengal had extended the ongoing lockdown till July 31. The state had previously decided to continue the lockdown till June 30. The restrictions will now focus mainly on containment zones, but schools/colleges/educational institutions will remain shut across the state till July-end. From July 1, the night curfew will be relaxed by an hour, effective between 10 pm-5 am.

Jharkhand Jharkhand extends statewide lockdown till July 31

On Friday, the Jharkhand government had also announced the extension of the lockdown till July 31. The government said that all allowed activities will remain permitted, while the current restrictions will stay in place. The activities that remain suspended include schools/colleges/educational institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, theatres, bars, auditoriums, shopping malls, interstate/intrastate buses, hotels, lodges, inns, dine-in restaurants, spas, salons, barbershops, etc.

Assam 14-day lockdown in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan from tomorrow

The Assam government had on Friday announced a 14-day lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district—home to Guwahati city—from Sunday evening. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said practically "nothing except pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals will remain open" from June 28 to July 12. The first seven days will witness most stringent curbs and certain relaxations will be reviewed thereafter.

Information Complete lockdown till July 5 in Navi Mumbai's containment zones

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said Saturday that 10 containment zones within municipality limits will witness a complete lockdown between June 29-July 5. There will be no movement of people going in and out of these zones, except essential services and buying essential goods.

Other restrictions Schools in Delhi shut till July 31