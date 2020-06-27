Last updated on Jun 27, 2020, 11:58 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India looks forward to the second phase of easing lockdown restrictions, dubbed 'Unlock 2.0', even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. On Saturday, India reported a record spike in daily new cases, taking the total number of cases past 5 lakh.
'Unlock 1.0' is scheduled to end on June 30. However, some regions have reimposed restrictions beyond June 30.
Earlier this week, West Bengal had extended the ongoing lockdown till July 31. The state had previously decided to continue the lockdown till June 30.
The restrictions will now focus mainly on containment zones, but schools/colleges/educational institutions will remain shut across the state till July-end.
From July 1, the night curfew will be relaxed by an hour, effective between 10 pm-5 am.
On Friday, the Jharkhand government had also announced the extension of the lockdown till July 31.
The government said that all allowed activities will remain permitted, while the current restrictions will stay in place.
The activities that remain suspended include schools/colleges/educational institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, theatres, bars, auditoriums, shopping malls, interstate/intrastate buses, hotels, lodges, inns, dine-in restaurants, spas, salons, barbershops, etc.
The Assam government had on Friday announced a 14-day lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district—home to Guwahati city—from Sunday evening.
Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said practically "nothing except pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals will remain open" from June 28 to July 12.
The first seven days will witness most stringent curbs and certain relaxations will be reviewed thereafter.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said Saturday that 10 containment zones within municipality limits will witness a complete lockdown between June 29-July 5. There will be no movement of people going in and out of these zones, except essential services and buying essential goods.
Although Delhi has ruled out a lockdown, schools in the national capital will remain closed till July 31.
In Telangana, several markets have voluntarily closed in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has shut the city's largest market, the Begum Bazaar, from June 28 till July 5. The markets around Charminar have also been closed due to the pandemic.
