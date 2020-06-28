On Saturday, India detected roughly 20,000 new coronavirus infections—the biggest single-day spike yet. The total number of infections has now reached 5.29 lakh while the death toll crossed 16,100. At least nine states and union territories independently reported their biggest spikes. On the plus side, there are over 3 lakh patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 5,08,953 COVID-19 cases, 15,685 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 5,08,953 COVID-19 cases, including 15,685 deaths, 1,97,387 active cases, and 2,95,880 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 5,21,529 cases and 16,106 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,023 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 5,29,552.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 1,59,133 total cases, 7,273 deaths, 84,245 recoveries. Delhi: 80,188 total cases, 2,558 deaths, 49,301 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 78,335 total cases, 1,025 deaths, 44,094 recoveries. Gujarat: 30,773 total cases, 1,790 deaths, 22,417 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 21,548 total cases, 649 deaths, 14,215 recoveries. Rajasthan: 16,944 total cases, 292 deaths, 13,367 recoveries. West Bengal: 16,711 total cases, 629 deaths, 10,789 recoveries.

Biggest spikes Telangana sees record spike for 11th straight day

Telangana saw a record spike for the 11th consecutive day. The state reported 1,087 new cases taking the total to 13,436, which includes 243 deaths and 4,928 recoveries. Maharashtra reported a record spike of 5,318 new cases. Notably, the state also reported 167 more deaths. Tamil Nadu saw a record spike for the fourth consecutive day after 3,713 more people tested positive.

Biggest spikes 796 new cases in Andhra; Kerala's tally crosses 4,000-mark

For the fourth consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh witnessed its highest single-day spike of 796 new cases. The state's total now stands at 12,285, including 157 deaths and 5,480 recoveries. In the highest single-day spike yet, Kerala reported 195 new cases. The total cases have now reached 4,071, including 2,108 recoveries and 22 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Biggest spikes Karnataka nears 12,000-mark as 918 more test positive

Karnataka's daily new cases reached a record high of 918. The state's tally now stands at 11,923, including 191 deaths and 7,287 recoveries. Bihar reported a record 301 new cases, taking the total to 8,979, which includes 58 deaths and 6,930 recoveries. Goa, too, witnessed the biggest spike of 89 cases. The state's tally has now reached 1,128, including two deaths and 420 recoveries.

Information Record spike in Puducherry; Gujarat reports 613 new cases