Amid heightened tensions along the India-China border in Eastern Ladakh, India has reportedly deployed air defense weapon systems in the region. According to reports, the move comes after China reinforced military build-up along the 3488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). Earlier this month, a violent clash along the border had left 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers dead.

Hindustan Times reported through sources that India has heightened air defense weapon systems in the Eastern Ladakh sector after China ramped up military activity. A source told the publication, "In this heightened state of readiness, necessary measures have been taken by all services working in an integrated environment to ensure that we are ready for all eventualities."

Another official told HT, "We have strengthened our deployments responding to the military buildup on the Chinese side. We are keeping a strict vigil along the LAC and are fully prepared to respond to any threatening action by the PLA."

The Indian military arsenal includes air defense weapons such as the indigenous Akash, the Israeli SpyDer, and Soviet-origin Pechora and OSA-AK systems. The Indian Army has reportedly deployed US-origin M777 ultra-light howitzers that can provide accurate artillery fire support in mountainous terrain. The People's Liberation Army Air Force of China has activated several of its bases in both Xinjiang and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Both countries have significantly reinforced deployments with fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, heavy artillery, and missiles. Reportedly, Chinese fighter jets regularly make a show of strength in the Aksai Chin area. Chinese choppers have been flying very close to the Indian LAC, maintaining the 10 km-plus distance, sources told ANI. India is looking to set up an air defense command to enhance military synergy.

