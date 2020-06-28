Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted the 66th episode of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi addressed the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the recent escalations along the border with China. He also pushed the idea of creating an "aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and asked Indians to focus on the environment this monsoon season. Here's more on what he said.

On 2020 People say 2020 is inauspicious, said Modi

Modi started off by speaking about the various challenges that people have faced in 2020. He mentioned the recent cyclones Amphan and Nisarga, the locust attacks, minor earthquakes in several regions, the India-China border dispute, the coronavirus pandemic, etc. "People are saying that this year is not good or auspicious," Modi said. However, he pointed out that India has always emerged stronger from challenges.

India-China relations 'Befitting reply given to those eyeing Indian territories'

On the recent escalations with China—which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers—Modi said, "In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories. India knows how to maintain friendships, but it can also look someone in the eye and retaliate." He said India bows to the brave martyrs, adding that the spirit and sacrifice of their families is venerable.

Coronavirus Need to be more careful during Unlock than lockdown: Modi

Amid the ever-worsening coronavirus outbreak, Modi said the prime focus in the ongoing 'Unlock' period should be defeating the virus and boosting the economy. He warned that people need to be more careful during 'Unlock' than the lockdown, asking people to wear face masks and follow physical distancing among other health precautions He said, "Your alertness alone will save you from the coronavirus."

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Modi urged people to buy local to make India stronger

Modi said that one Rajani from Assam wrote to him saying that she has resolved to buy local and be 'vocal for local' after the India-China border dispute. Modi said he has received many such messages from across India and asked others to do the same. "If you buy local, be vocal for local, then you're performing your role to make the country stronger."

Gaming Modi asked startups to recreate traditional Indian games

During the lockdown period, people have rediscovered small moments of happiness, such as playing traditional indoor games, Modi said. He went on to mention Pachisi and Moksha Patam (or Param Padam), an ancient Indian board game that evolved into Snakes and Ladders. He presented Indian startups with the "strong opportunity" for recreating such traditional games in a "new and interesting form."

Information Modi urged people to share inspirational stories with him

Taking pride in India's migrant laborers, Modi said, "In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, laborers who returned from outside started working to restore natural form of Kalyani river." He urged the citizens of India to write to him about such inspirational stories.

Other statements Here are more highlights

Modi said the mining sector had been under a "lockdown" for years, but the commercial auction has changed the situation. He added, "Historic reforms were brought to the space sector a few days ago." Farmers can now directly sell their produce to anyone and get more farm credits. He also paid tribute to former Indian PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

Information 'Make and worship eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha'