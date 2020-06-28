Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi will not reach 5.5 lakh by July-end, as previously estimated by the Delhi government on June 9. Shah said the steps taken since then, to curb the spread of the virus, have instilled confidence that such a situation will not arise. Here's more on what he said.

Context Delhi is now India's worst-hit city in outbreak

In an interview with ANI, Shah discussed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Earlier this week, Delhi became India's worst-hit city after a surge in infections over the past month. Delhi is also the second worst-hit state/union territory after Maharashtra. Till Saturday, Delhi had reported a total of 80,188 cases, including 2,558 deaths. 49,301 patients have also recovered from the virus in the city.

Quote 'Delhi government's estimate created fear'

Shah told ANI, "Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by July 31 there will be 5.5 lakh persons infected with the virus." Shah added, "He said that there will be no place left, no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people in Delhi."

Information Not saying if estimate was right or wrong, clarified Shah

Shah did not comment on whether the estimate was right or wrong, but said that after the central government's intervention and several meetings for coordinated efforts between the Centre, state, and civic bodies, Delhi will not reach 5.5 lakh cases by July-end.

Details No community transmission in Delhi, says Shah

Shah said Sisodia's statement led to widespread fear and people started mulling an exodus out of the national capital. He said he spoke to three senior-most officials—NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, and AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria—and is now confident that there is no community transmission in the city.

Hospital beds Delhi to have 30,000 COVID beds by June 30

Further, Shah said that the number of COVID-19 beds in Delhi will be increased to 30,000 by June 30 from 9,937 on June 14. "8,000 beds are available in railway coaches. 8,000 more are being added. The DRDO is setting up a dedicated hospital with 250 ICU beds. The ITBP will run the 10,000-bed Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID-19 center."

Information 'India will win COVID-19 battle under Modi's leadership'

Referring to the COVID-19 situation in India and the recent escalations with China along the border in Eastern Ladakh, Shah said, "Let me make it clear. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the battles."

Other remarks Kejriwal kept in the loop, involved in decision-making: Shah