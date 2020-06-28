The coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra will not be lifted after June 30, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state in the coronavirus outbreak, had earlier extended the lockdown till June 30 and had instead adopted a 'Begin Again' mission with state-specific guidelines. Incidentally, under these guidelines, barbershops and salons reopened in the state on Sunday. Here are more details.

Lockdown 'Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30'

"The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as the risk of infection is not over yet. We are extending relaxations step by step," Hindustan Times quoted Thackeray as saying. The CM added, "There will be a spike in cases owing to relaxations in lockdown curbs." Maharashtra is currently in the fourth phase of its 'Mission Begin Again'.

Information India's first phase of 'Unlock' nears end

Only containment zones across the country currently remain under lockdown as part of the Centre's 'Unlock 1.0' plan. These guidelines are valid until June 30 and guidelines for the second phase are expected soon. However, some regions have decided to continue the lockdown.

Recent developments Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlors reopened in Maharashtra today

As part of Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again', barbershops, salons, and beauty parlors in the state were reopened for the first time in three months. Staff at such establishments are required to wear protective equipment such as masks, gloves, aprons, etc., and use disposable products. Only a select few services are allowed—such as haircut, hair dyeing, waxing, etc., but no skin-related services—through prior appointments.

Information Decision to reopen salons taken during Thursday Cabinet meeting

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said Thackeray had decided to allow salons to reopen during a state Cabinet meeting on Thursday. The salon operators had asked the government for permission to restart operations or provide them with a financial package, Wadettiwar said.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Maharashtra?

Till Saturday, Maharashtra had reported a total of 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases, after a record single-day spike of 5,318 cases. The state has also reported 7,273 fatalities and 84,245 recoveries. Mumbai alone has reported a total of 73,747 cases, including 4,282 deaths and 46,613 recoveries. 10 major cities including Mumbai continue to be in red zones and face strict restrictions such as no public transport.

Treatment Maharashtra's COVID-19 treatment comparable to developed nations: Thackeray