India on Sunday reported over 19,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 5.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 16,490 with nearly 400 more fatalities. At least five states independently reported their biggest single-day spikes: Maharashtra (5,493 new infections), Tamil Nadu (3,940), Karnataka (1,267), Andhra Pradesh (813), and West Bengal (572). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 5,28,859 COVID-19 cases, 16,095 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 5,28,859 COVID-19 cases, including 16,095 deaths, 2,03,051 active cases, and 3,09,712 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 5,41,334 cases and 16,490 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,839 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 5,49,173.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 1,64,626 total cases, 7,429 deaths, 86,575 recoveries. Delhi: 83,077 total cases, 2,623 deaths, 52,607 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 82,275 total cases, 1,079 deaths, 45,537 recoveries. Gujarat: 31,397 total cases, 1,809 deaths, 22,808 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 22,147 total cases, 660 deaths, 14,808 recoveries. West Bengal: 17,283 total cases, 639 deaths, 11,193 recoveries. Rajasthan: 17,271 total cases, 399 deaths, 13,611 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra reported a record spike of 5,493 new cases. Andhra Pradesh also reported a record high of 813 new cases in a single day. AP's tally has risen to 13,098, including 169 deaths and 5,908 recoveries. Karnataka saw a record spike for the second consecutive day as the state registered 1,267 new cases. The total cases reached 13,190, including 207 deaths and 7,507 recoveries.

Information These states recorded their biggest spikes

For the fifth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu saw a record spike after 3,940 more people tested positive for COVID-19. With 572 new cases, West Bengal also reported its biggest single-day spike yet. WB has now replaced Rajasthan as the sixth worst-hit Indian state.

Key updates Telangana's daily cases see decline; 2,889 new cases in Delhi

After seeing record spikes for 11 consecutive days, Telangana's daily new cases dipped slightly to 983. The state's total now stands at 14,419 cases, including 247 deaths and 5,172 recoveries. Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh saw massive spikes of 2,889, 624, and 606 new cases respectively. In Goa, 70 new cases took the total to 1,198, including three deaths and 478 recoveries.

Key updates MP reports 221 new cases; 118 test positive in Kerala

Madhya Pradesh reported 221 new cases, the biggest spike in about three weeks. The state's total case count has reached 13,186, which includes 557 deaths and 10,084 recoveries. Kerala's daily new cases dipped to 118. Thus far, the state has reported 4,189 total cases, including 2,150 recoveries and 22 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates Assam's tally nears 7,500; 93 new cases in Manipur