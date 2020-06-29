The easing of coronavirus-induced lockdown led to a worrying rise in cases prompting few states to toy with the idea of re-imposing some curbs. A door-to-door survey is on cards for states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi (which started serological survey last week), Goa, and Odisha. In Maharashtra's Mumbai, police want residents to not travel beyond a 2-kilometer radius of their homes.

Data India added over 4 lakh days in some 40 days

The coronavirus tally stands at nearly 5.5 lakh with over 16,000 deaths. In mid-May, India had a little over one lakh cases. In some 40 days, more than four lakh cases were added. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal registered their biggest single-day surge. With 164,626 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi which has 83,077 cases.

Do you know? Close to 400 people died in 24 hours: Health Ministry

The morning dispatch of Union Health Ministry revealed 380 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, and 19,459 fresh cases were added. "Positive cases in India stand at 548,318 including 210,120 active cases, 321,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths," the note read.

Address Yesterday, PM Modi spoke about helping economy and controlling coronavirus

In his "Mann ki Baat" address yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on being alert during the unlock period, saying a lax attitude will put everyone at risk. He spoke about a strategy that will have dual benefits — mitigating the impact of COVID-19 and bolstering the economy. The nationwide lockdown had a catastrophic impact on the economy, and the "unlocking" phase helped a bit.

Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray declared the crisis is not over yet

Meanwhile, some states are looking at bringing back the restrictions, albeit minimally, as the coronavirus situation is pressurizing the healthcare infrastructure. On Sunday, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lockdown will not be lifted after June 30. The state has launched a "Begin Again" program to help the battered economy. In a series of tweets, Thackeray said people shouldn't lower guard.

Tweets Thackeray indicated the lockdown could make a return

He said the war can't be left at this stage, and hoped citizens abide by the rules. "Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," one of his tweets read. In a subtle warning, Thackeray said citizens should co-operate to ensure "lockdown is not re-imposed".

Details Dharavi's "Chase the Virus" campaign replicated in other parts

Separately, Maharashtra launched the "Chase the Virus" campaign, which yielded favorable results in Dharavi, to other parts of the state on May 27. As part of this, 15 close contacts of a coronavirus patient have to remain in institutional quarantine. In Mumbai, cops asked people to not move unnecessarily, and stay close to their homes until it's a medical emergency or for attending office.

MP and UP UP will launch a mammoth door-to-door screening

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh will launch a "Kill Corona" campaign starting July 1. A press release from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said during the 15-day period, 2.5 lakh tests will be done with 15,000-20,000 samples being collected daily. A similar exercise will be launched in Uttar Pradesh to control the spiraling coronavirus curve. Across 75 districts, each door will be screened, said reports.

Assam Guwahati goes into lockdown again, decision on Hyderabad soon

The streets in Guwahati, Assam's capital, sported a deserted look as a complete lockdown was imposed from Sunday in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan area. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on a complete lockdown in Hyderabad in 3-4 days. A team of medical experts gave this suggestion to KCR. To note, Hyderabad has 10,483 active cases and 23 died.

