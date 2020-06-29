A 34-year-old man in Hyderabad, Telangana, succumbed to COVID-19 disease last week. In a heartbreaking video (his last) that he sent to his father, he said he couldn't breathe as hospital authorities allegedly removed his ventilator support. The man died on Friday night but the incident gained attention on Sunday. However, the Government Chest Hospital in Erragadda, where he was admitted, dismissed the allegations.

Beginning Man fell ill on June 24, died two days later

The distraught father, who had to bid goodbye to his young son in a heart-rendering manner, said he was unwell since June 24. After being turned away by several hospitals, the deceased was finally admitted to the Chest Hospital. An NDTV report claimed he was denied admission by at least 10 private hospitals. The man passed away on June 26.

Message Bye daddy: Man's message to father from the hospital bed

From the hospital bed, the man sent a short video message, saying, "They have removed the ventilator and have not been responding to my plea for the last three hours to provide oxygen support." He said that his heart had stopped working, and only the lung was functioning. "I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy. Bye all, bye daddy," he said.

Pain The father heard the message after conducting last rites

The father said he saw the video after returning home from his last rites. "What happened to my son should not happen to anyone else. Why was my son denied oxygen? Did anyone else need it urgently and so they took it away from him? When I hear that video of my son, my heart breaks," the grieving father said.

Worry Six more members were exposed to the deceased

The family learned that the son had contracted the virus after they received a call from a private hospital, that had collected his samples. Reeling under the shock of losing their loved one, the family is also worried about others. The deceased's parents, wife, brother, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law were in close contact with him. The father lamented no one was helping them with tests.

Quote The man's kids don't know he is no more

"We got test results so late and the hospital just handed over the body. No one is conducting any tests on us. I have two young grandchildren, my son's 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who still don't even know their father is dead," he said.

Defense Ventilator wasn't removed, said senior officer of hospital

Responding to the allegation of allegedly removing the ventilator, Chest Hospital Superintendent Mahboob Khan said this wasn't the case. The patient's condition was serious when he was admitted, Khan claimed. The senior medical officer said the patient died of heart collapse and doctors tried their best to save him. He asserted coronavirus is affecting the hearts of younger patients and lungs of elder ones.

Quote Apparently, oxygen supply is not enough in some cases