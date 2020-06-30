A magistrate appointed by the Madras High Court to probe the deaths of a father-son duo in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin was allegedly harassed by cops, IE reported on Tuesday. Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Bharathidasan wrote to Madras HC that the hostility led him to stop the probe mid-way on Sunday. He claimed the cops tried to intimidate the team. Here's what happened.

Backstory Deaths of father-son duo sparked outrage; family demanded punishment

The killings of 62-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son J Bennix has led to nationwide anger and the call for police reforms has only gotten louder. On June 19, the father was picked up and taken to Sathankulam police station for keeping his shop open after the designated curfew time. Consequently, Bennix went to check on his father but was held.

Torture Jayaraj and Bennix changed their blood-soaked clothes at least thrice

In the station, they were beaten with lathis and allegedly sodomized. The next morning, they were taken to Sathankulam Government Hospital. Jayaraj and Bennix were bleeding profusely and changed clothes at least thrice, the family alleged. Despite the grave wounds, they were remanded to judicial custody at Kovilpatti Sub Jail. On June 22, Bennix died, and hours later his father too breathed his last.

Findings Magistrate confirmed the torture allegations to HC

As the details of the deaths led to protests in Tamil Nadu, HC took suo motu cognizance and appointed a judicial team for an impartial probe. Magistrate Bharathidasan, in his note to HC, confirmed the torture allegations, citing witnesses. He told the blood-stained lathis and the table, where Jayaraj and Bennix were made to lie down, was wiped, in an attempt to erase the evidence.

What happened Cops didn't acknowledge magistrate's presence inside station

When Bharathidasan sought the lathis, the cops initially showed reluctance and obliged later. According to the IE report, the magistrate reached the police station around 12:45 pm, but two cops — ASP D Kumar and DSP Prathapan — didn't even acknowledge him. Kumar "flexed his muscles" instead. When he asked for the daily register, the two officers expressed their displeasure through their tones.

Threat You cannot do anything here, one constable told the magistrate

Bharathidasan reported that the team first called Constable Maharajan for interrogation. He seemed scared in the beginning but subsequently came close to the magistrate and muttered, "You cannot do anything here". The constable changed his statements too. After saying his lathi was at his native place, he claimed it was at his police quarters. "Finally he said he has no lathi," Bharathidasan's note read.

Details Reportedly, one constable "ran away", another feared repercussions

Just as Maharajan's interrogation was underway, another constable "ran away" when asked about his lathi. Bharathidasan said head constable Revathi, who was present at the station on June 19, agreed to give a statement only after she was assured of protection. In fact, while the judicial team was inside the station, policemen, who were outside, hurled abuses at them.

CCTV footage is erased every day, judicial team told HC

Notably, the judicial team included experts who could download CCTV footage, deemed as crucial evidence. However, the team learned that the system was configured in a way that data is deleted every day. Faced with rude behavior, the team returned, leaving the probe unfinished. After Bharathidasan's report, HC initiated criminal contempt action against ASP Kumar, DSP Prathapan, and Constable Maharajan.

Order Three cops were summoned, HC not averse to transfer either