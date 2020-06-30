A caller threatened to blow up two Taj Hotels in Mumbai — the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and Taj Lands End in Bandra — after which security was tightened. The caller, allegedly from Pakistan, rang up the hotels' landline numbers to inform that a 26/11-esque attack could happen soon. The call came after 12:30 am. The statement of the staff who received it will be recorded.

Preparations Hotels aren't operational but security agencies are on alert

Due to COVID-19 induced restrictions, the hotels aren't operational, but agencies aren't leaving anything to chance. They have undertaken appropriate measures to ensure the events of 2008 aren't repeated. To recall, in November 2008, Mumbai became the victim of a deadly attack, orchestrated by the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group operating from Pakistan. 10 Lashkar operatives entered through sea route, hurled bombs, and opened fire indiscriminately.

Details The battle between forces and terrorists continued for two days

The Taj Hotel in Colaba had become the ground zero of the battle between armed forces and terrorists, a face-off that continued for over two days. During the first night, agencies rescued nearly 200 people from the hotel using ladders. As many as six explosions were reported from there. Several officers, including NSG's Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was martyred in the attack.

Looking back Terrorists entered Taj Hotel after attacking other areas in Mumbai

Before holing up inside the sea-facing luxury hotel in Colaba, the terrorists launched coordinated attacks at Nariman Point, Leopold Cafe, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Cama Hospital, etc. Of the terrorists, only one, named Ajmal Kasab, was arrested alive. After a long-winding trial in the Indian courts, he was hanged to death on November 21, 2012. He was found guilty of 80 offenses.

Indo-Pak Indo-Pak relations nosedived after the dastardly attack

The 26/11 terror attack became a turning point for Indo-Pak relations, with New Delhi pressurizing the neighboring country to act against terror groups. Pakistan showed little interest. Consequently, it was given the tag of a "greylisted country" by global terror-watchdog FATF. In its recent assessment, FATF noted Pakistan didn't act against Sajid Mir, who played a key role in the attack, even after years.

