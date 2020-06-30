Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, June 30, speaking about the coronavirus situation, the unlocking phase, and the steps the government took.
Saying that the upcoming festivals will strain the poor, PM Modi announced that the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till November end.
This will help 80 crore Indians, he underlined.
Beginning his speech by mentioning coronavirus, PM Modi said the season when people catch cough, cold, and fever is upon us, and he requested citizens to remain alert.
He said after India entered the unlocking phase, careless attitude was seen on the streets.
"Whether it is about wearing masks or washing hands, people are not taking the precautions seriously," he added.
His speech came after the federal government released guidelines for Unlock 2.0, which will kick in from Wednesday, July 1.
As per the guidelines, metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, bars, auditoriums, assembly hall will remain shut.
Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited.
Schools, colleges will remain shut till July 31.