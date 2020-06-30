In a shocking incident, a government employee in Andhra Pradesh brutally assaulted a woman colleague after she asked him to wear a mask. The incident occurred in the state Tourism Department's office in Nellore on June 27. It came to light after CCTV footage from the scene went viral on social media. The accused has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Incident Man grabbed woman by hair, hit her with stick

In the viral video, the employee is seen approaching is woman colleague seated at her desk. He is seen grabbing her by the hair and pulling her to the floor. As two-three persons try to stop the assailant, he continues to hit the woman with a stick. The assailant has been identified as Deputy Manager CA Bhaskar at an AP Tourism Hotel in Nellore.

Complaint Bhaskar booked under various IPC Sections

Reportedly, the woman—who is disabled—registered a police complaint with the help of her employees. The Nellore Police said the official was booked the same day under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonor a person) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Information Crime against women is unacceptable: DGP

Praising the Nellore Police for taking quick action, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said, "Crime against women is unacceptable. We condemn the Nellore incident and action has been taken against the accused for manhandling the lady official."

Other details Woman had asked Bhaskar to wear a mask