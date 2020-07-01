On Tuesday, India reported over 18,000 fresh coronavirus infections bringing the nationwide total to 5.85 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 17,413 as over 500 patients died of the viral disease on Tuesday. The neighboring states of West Bengal and Assam independently reported their biggest single-day spike in infections with 652 and 613 new cases respectively. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases, 16,893 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases, including 16,893 deaths, 2,15,125 active cases, and 3,34,821 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 5,78,783 cases and 17,413 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,004 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 5,85,787.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 1,74,761 total cases, 7,855 deaths, 90,911 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 90,167 total cases, 1,201 deaths, 50,074 recoveries. Delhi: 87,360 total cases, 2,742 deaths, 58,348 recoveries. Gujarat: 32,643 total cases, 1,848 deaths, 23,670 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 23,492 total cases, 697 deaths, 16,084 recoveries. West Bengal: 18,559 total cases, 668 deaths, 12,130 recoveries. Rajasthan: 18,014 total cases, 413 deaths, 14,220 recoveries.

Information West Bengal, Assam record biggest single-day spikes

West Bengal reported its biggest single-day spike of 652 cases. Assam reported a record spike of 613 new cases. In Assam, the total number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 8,407, including 12 deaths and 5,647 recoveries.

Key updates Tamil Nadu sees second-biggest spike; Maharashtra reports 4,878 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported 3,943 new cases, its second-biggest single-day spike yet. 4,878 more people tested positive in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while Delhi reported 2,199 new cases. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh reported 620 and 664 new cases respectively. Madhya Pradesh witnessed its highest spike in weeks as 223 more people tested positive. The state's total has risen to 13,593, including 572 and 10,395 recoveries.

Key updates Daily infections dip in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

After a recent spike, Telangana detected 945 new cases on Tuesday. This took the state's total to 16,339, including 260 and 7,294 recoveries. With 947 new cases, Karnataka's total rose to 15,242, including 246 deaths and 7,918 recoveries. 704 new cases took Andhra Pradesh's tally to 14,595. The state has also reported 187 deaths and 6,511 recoveries.

Key updates Bihar reports 370 new cases; Andaman's tally nears 100