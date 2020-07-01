One jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was martyred and one civilian killed on Wednesday morning when terrorists opened fire at a patrol party in Sopore town, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. Three other jawans were injured. The town is 50 kilometer away from Srinagar. This terrible incident confirms that militancy is thriving in the Valley, even during a global health crisis.

Details Civilian was accompanied by three-year-old relative when attack happened

The attack happened when security forces were busy with a combing operation. Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh confirmed the development adding that the entire area has been cordoned off. Kashmir Zone Police said a search is on to nab the terrorists. The civilian was in a car when the gunfire started. His three-year-old relative, who was accompanying him, was rescued.

Rescue One officer picked up the boy, consoled him

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police released a picture of the boy. He was being consoled by an officer. Separately, spot visuals that emerged on social media showed that the child was, obviously, traumatized. He held a packet of half-eaten biscuits and cried as he sat inside a van. Another heartbreaking image showed him sitting on top of the dead civilian.

Looking back Last week, a six-year-old died in Anantnag

On Friday, similar scenes played out in Anantnag district. Terrorists attacked security forces in broad daylight, following which one CRPF jawan was martyred and a 6-year-old boy was killed. Yesterday, security forces launched an operation, killing two terrorists. Unfortunately, Zahid Dass, the one responsible for the death of the minor, managed to escape. Police had been tracking him since the Anantnag incident.

Success Over 100 terrorists have been killed this year: Top cop

Last month, Dilbag Singh declared that over 100 terrorists have been neutralized this year, making it one of the biggest achievements of security forces. With each operation, security forces are moving towards their goal of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum number of terrorists, over 50, belonged to the notorious Hizbul Mujahideen and 20 to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which operates from Pakistan, Singh revealed.

Details This week, Singh declared Doda "militancy free"