-
In a tragic piece of news, at least six people died and 17 were injured when a boiler at the Neyveli Lignite plant exploded on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.
The reason for the blast is unknown as the boiler was reportedly not functional. An investigation has been launched, said reports.
Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a hospital.
Here's more.
-
-
Details
Some workers could have been trapped
-
This is the second such incident to have been reported from the government-owned plant in a span of two months. In May, eight workers suffered burn injuries after an explosion.
There is also a fear that some workers could have been trapped inside the plant.
While the company generates 3,940 megawatts of electricity, the plant where the accident happened churns out 1,470 megawatts.
-
Deaths
Industrial accidents have taken at least 13 lives recently
-
Reports suggested the company employs 27,000 people, 15,000 of whom work on a contract basis.
Over the last two months, thirteen deaths related to industrial accidents have been reported.
Earlier, two people died and four fell sick after poisonous Benzimidazole gas leaked from a pharma plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
An investigation was ordered.
-
Twitter Post
Amit Shah condoles the deaths
-
-
Looking back
NDMA has given guidelines about restarting operations
-
Before this, a gas leak at LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam claimed over 10 lives. The mishap happened just as the workers tried to restart the plant, shut due to lockdown.
After the incident, NDMA released "re-starting" guidelines for factories, directing them to consider the first week as a "test run."
Employees must be made aware of unusual things like strange smells, sounds, etc.