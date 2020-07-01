In a tragic piece of news, at least six people died and 17 were injured when a boiler at the Neyveli Lignite plant exploded on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. The reason for the blast is unknown as the boiler was reportedly not functional. An investigation has been launched, said reports. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a hospital. Here's more.

Details Some workers could have been trapped

This is the second such incident to have been reported from the government-owned plant in a span of two months. In May, eight workers suffered burn injuries after an explosion. There is also a fear that some workers could have been trapped inside the plant. While the company generates 3,940 megawatts of electricity, the plant where the accident happened churns out 1,470 megawatts.

Deaths Industrial accidents have taken at least 13 lives recently

Reports suggested the company employs 27,000 people, 15,000 of whom work on a contract basis. Over the last two months, thirteen deaths related to industrial accidents have been reported. Earlier, two people died and four fell sick after poisonous Benzimidazole gas leaked from a pharma plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. An investigation was ordered.

Twitter Post Amit Shah condoles the deaths

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu.



Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help.@CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work.



Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2020

Looking back NDMA has given guidelines about restarting operations