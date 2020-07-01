As India's financial capital is burdened by coronavirus infections, the Mumbai Police informed on Wednesday that Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed till July 15, 2020. The order, signed by Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), barred all kinds of movement in containment zones, except for essential services. In other parts, the public movement was restricted between 9 pm and 5 am.

"Mumbai continues to be threatened by COVID-19"

In the circular, it was mentioned that Mumbai continues to be threatened by COVID-19. To note, 4,556 have died in the maximum city and there are 28,924 active cases. The new guidelines exempt government and semi-government officials. Establishments involved in procuring foods, vegetables, dairy products, ration, etc., will also be allowed to move. The same relaxation was extended to those involved in healthcare.

These services were allowed to function

Ashok said telephone and internet services will be allowed to function and people involved with banking, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositors, etc., can also move. Media was exempt from the new order and so were services involved with home delivery of goods, groceries, etc. Essential and non-essential e-commerce activities were allowed to operate. Drinking water supply and maintenance were exempt as well.

Those violating guidelines will be punished

The note stressed on social distancing. The circular underlined that any person found violating the rules shall be punishable under Section 188 of IPC. "This order shall come into force in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, with effect from 00.01 hours on 01/07/2020 and ending at 24.00 hours on 15/07/2020 unless withdrawn earlier," read the note.

The prohibitory order was issued by Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai *Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). It will be effective till 15th July 2020, unless withdrawn earlier. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, complete lockdown returned in Thane and Mira Bhayander