Schools in Haryana would reportedly reopen from July 27 once the summer vacation comes to an end on July 26. In an official notification, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has declared summer vacation from July 1 to 26 for schools across the state. It has also announced that all schools would be reopening from July 27. Here are more details.

Haryana's Education Minister, Kanwar Pal, posted the Directorate of School Education's official notification on Twitter. Schools and their staff members, including teachers and administrative staff, are required to comply with the order. "Schools in Haryana will observe July 1 to July 26 as summer vacation. Schools will re-open on July 27. This will also be applicable for teachers and administrative staff," he tweeted.

हरियाणा राज्य के सभी स्कूलों में एक जुलाई से 26 जुलाई 2020 तक ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश रहेगा। इसके बाद स्कूल 27 जुलाई 2020 को पुनः खुलेंगे। यह अवकाश अध्यापकों, प्रशासनिक स्टॉफ के लिए भी लागू रहेगा pic.twitter.com/2nH28sN2em — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) July 1, 2020

Notably, the Directorate of School Education's directive comes nearly a month after Education Minister Pal had stated that schools across the state would be reopened in a phased manner in July. At the time, he said that the state government would take into consideration the feedback from experts, teachers, and parents on holding classes for students in two shifts while maintaining social distancing norms.

While the Haryana government is planning to reopen schools from July 27, universities and colleges in the state would remain closed until July 31. However, online classes or e-learning facilities for students of such higher education institutions may be continued, reported NDTV. A decision on reopening colleges and universities is likely to be taken after consulting with vice-chancellors and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government's decision to reopen the schools has invited severe backlash and protests from the parents of school children. "On one hand they issue advisories to keep children inside homes, [telling us] not to take them to shops, malls, and on the other, they want us to send them to schools," the Haryana Parents Association was quoted as saying by THE WEEK.

