Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that an expert committee will decide on conducting the NEET and JEE exams by Friday. The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), for admission to medical colleges, and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), for admission to engineering colleges, are scheduled to be conducted later in July. Here are more details.

Statement HRD Ministry received several requests to postpone exams

Pokhriyal said that the HRD Ministry had received several requests from students seeking the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The NEET (UG) 2020 is scheduled for July 26, while the JEE Main exam will be held from July 18-23. Earlier in May, the AIIMS Director had said that the outbreak will peak in June-July.

Expert committee Expert committee to submit recommendations by tomorrow

Pokhriyal said that the HRD Ministry had requested Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Vineet Joshi, to form a committee and review the ongoing coronavirus situations. By Friday, the committee will make recommendations on whether the situation is conducive to conducting the two entrance examinations, Pokhriyal said. Earlier reports had said that the examinations are unlikely to be held in July.

Twitter Post You can view Pokhriyal's statement here

Looking at the prevailing circumstances requests received from students parents appearing for #JEE #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA other experts has been advised to review the situation submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

Recent developments Last week, CBSE, CISCE canceled board examinations

Earlier last week, two central education boards had decided to cancel the examinations for Classes X and XII due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has canceled the examinations for both classes. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has canceled the examinations for Class X students and made them optional for students of Class XII.

Information India reports 6.04 lakh cases, over 17,000 deaths