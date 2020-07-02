In a major development, all monuments, including the famous Taj Mahal in Agra and New Delhi's Red Fort, will be reopened to the public starting Monday, July 6, the central government announced on Thursday. Notably, over 3,400 monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) were shut down on March 17, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are more details.

Details Reopening to be done in compliance with local administration

The move is part of the ongoing second phase of a graded unlock plan from restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed nearly 18,000 lives in India and over five lakh around the world. However, the final decision to reopen a certain monument would rest in the hands of the concerned state and district administration.

Precautions Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced the decision

The decision was announced by Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture. He tweeted, "I, along with Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India, have decided to reopen all monuments from July 6 with necessary precautions." Reportedly, all government-mandated safety protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing norms, would be required to be followed by visitors.

Twitter Post Here is the official tweet

June Last month, 800 religious monuments were reopened

Earlier, in June, some 820 ASI-protected monuments with religious significance were reopened by the government under the first phase of its unlocking plan. Subsequently, popular religious places like the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh started accepting devotees, with measures like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for temple staff, physical distancing guidelines, and fewer tickets, in place.

Situation Schools, metro services, cinemas remain shut