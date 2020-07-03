India on Thursday reported roughly 22,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike in cases so far. The nationwide tally has now reached 6.27 lakh while the death toll crossed 18,000. At least eight states independently reported their biggest single-day spikes: Maharashtra (6,330 new infections), Tamil Nadu (4,343), Karnataka (1,502), Telangana (1,293), Andhra Pradesh (845), Haryana (568), Bihar (479), and Goa (95).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases, 17,834 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases, including 17,834 deaths, 2,26,947 active cases, and 3,59,859 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 6,20,259 cases and 18,229 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 6,832 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 6,27,091.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 1,86,626 total cases, 8,178 deaths, 1,01,172 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 98,392 total cases, 1,321 deaths, 56,021 recoveries. Delhi: 92,175 total cases, 2,864 deaths, 63,007 recoveries. Gujarat: 33,999 total cases, 1,888 deaths, 24,601 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 24,825 total cases, 735 deaths, 17,221 recoveries. West Bengal: 19,819 total cases, 699 deaths, 13,037 recoveries. Rajasthan: 18,662 total cases, 430 deaths, 14,630 recoveries.

Biggest spikes 4,343 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Maharashtra reports 6,330 cases

Maharashtra recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6,330 cases. Earlier on Saturday, the state had registered 6,368 cases after reconciling 1,050 unreported cases from all districts. Tamil Nadu reported a record spike of 4,343 new cases. In Karnataka, a record spike of 1,502 new cases took the total to 18,016. The death toll is 272 while 8,334 patients have recovered.

Biggest spikes Telangana's tally crosses 18,000; Haryana reported 568 new cases

Haryana reported its biggest single-day spike of 568 new cases, taking the total to 15,509, including 251 deaths and 11,019 recoveries. Telangana reported 1,213 new cases—the biggest spike yet—taking the total to 18,570, including 275 deaths and 9,069 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh's tally rose by a record 845. The state's total now stands at 16,097, including 198 deaths and 7,313 recoveries.

Information Bihar's tally reaches 10,683; 95 new cases in Goa

Bihar reported the highest single-day spike of 479 new cases, taking the tally to 10,683. The state has reported 78 deaths while 7,994 patients have recovered. A record spike of 95 cases took Goa's total to 1,482, including four deaths and 734 recoveries.

Other key updates Delhi reports 2,373 cases; 12 Army personnel infected in Sikkim