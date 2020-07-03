-
03 Jul 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally climbs to 6.27 lakh after biggest spike
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India
-
India on Thursday reported roughly 22,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike in cases so far.
The nationwide tally has now reached 6.27 lakh while the death toll crossed 18,000.
At least eight states independently reported their biggest single-day spikes: Maharashtra (6,330 new infections), Tamil Nadu (4,343), Karnataka (1,502), Telangana (1,293), Andhra Pradesh (845), Haryana (568), Bihar (479), and Goa (95).
-
In this articleHealth Ministry confirms 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases, 17,834 deaths How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday 4,343 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Maharashtra reports 6,330 cases Telangana's tally crosses 18,000; Haryana reported 568 new cases Bihar's tally reaches 10,683; 95 new cases in Goa Delhi reports 2,373 cases; 12 Army personnel infected in Sikkim
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases, 17,834 deaths
-
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases, including 17,834 deaths, 2,26,947 active cases, and 3,59,859 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 6,20,259 cases and 18,229 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
With the addition of 6,832 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 6,27,091.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday
-
Maharashtra: 1,86,626 total cases, 8,178 deaths, 1,01,172 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 98,392 total cases, 1,321 deaths, 56,021 recoveries.
Delhi: 92,175 total cases, 2,864 deaths, 63,007 recoveries.
Gujarat: 33,999 total cases, 1,888 deaths, 24,601 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 24,825 total cases, 735 deaths, 17,221 recoveries.
West Bengal: 19,819 total cases, 699 deaths, 13,037 recoveries.
Rajasthan: 18,662 total cases, 430 deaths, 14,630 recoveries.
-
Biggest spikes
4,343 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Maharashtra reports 6,330 cases
-
Maharashtra recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6,330 cases. Earlier on Saturday, the state had registered 6,368 cases after reconciling 1,050 unreported cases from all districts.
Tamil Nadu reported a record spike of 4,343 new cases.
In Karnataka, a record spike of 1,502 new cases took the total to 18,016. The death toll is 272 while 8,334 patients have recovered.
-
Biggest spikes
Telangana's tally crosses 18,000; Haryana reported 568 new cases
-
Haryana reported its biggest single-day spike of 568 new cases, taking the total to 15,509, including 251 deaths and 11,019 recoveries.
Telangana reported 1,213 new cases—the biggest spike yet—taking the total to 18,570, including 275 deaths and 9,069 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh's tally rose by a record 845. The state's total now stands at 16,097, including 198 deaths and 7,313 recoveries.
-
Information
Bihar's tally reaches 10,683; 95 new cases in Goa
-
Bihar reported the highest single-day spike of 479 new cases, taking the tally to 10,683. The state has reported 78 deaths while 7,994 patients have recovered. A record spike of 95 cases took Goa's total to 1,482, including four deaths and 734 recoveries.
-
Other key updates
Delhi reports 2,373 cases; 12 Army personnel infected in Sikkim
-
Delhi reported a total of 2,373 fresh cases.
Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal saw massive spikes of 681, 769, and 649 new cases respectively.
In Sikkim, 12 Army personnel tested positive, taking the state's tally past 100. The state now has 101 cases, including 53 cured cases.
Nine new cases in Andaman and Nicobar took the total to 109, including 50 recoveries.