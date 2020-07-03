Hi,
On Friday, eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Mishra, were killed during an encounter in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
They had gone to Dikru village in Kanpur in search of a history-sheeter, Vikas Dubey, who is named in as many as 60 criminal cases.
During the raid, the criminals opened fire indiscriminately, catching the cops by surprise.
Here are more details.
Confirming the development, Kanpur Police Chief, Dinesh Kumar, said it was a planned attack.
"The intention was to arrest him. There was an ambush. The firing by criminals was from three sides," he said.
Besides DSP Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables lost their lives. Four other injured cops are undergoing treatment.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths.
