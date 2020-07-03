On Friday, eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Mishra, were killed during an encounter in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

They had gone to Dikru village in Kanpur in search of a history-sheeter, Vikas Dubey, who is named in as many as 60 criminal cases.

During the raid, the criminals opened fire indiscriminately, catching the cops by surprise.

