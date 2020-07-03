Sending a strong message that India stands with its soldiers defending its borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a visit to Leh to review the situation. This is the first time he visited the area after the Indian Army clashed with China's People's Liberation Army in mid-June. The violent face-off ended with the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. Here's more.

Indo-China ties nosedived after Beijing opposed Delhi's construction projects in the tough Himalayan region, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Unperturbed, India continued construction. The tensions, which sparked in May, peaked in June after China didn't respect the conclusions reached by senior military officers. PLA was supposed to return to its original patrolling points, but it attacked Indian soldiers instead.

On June 15, PLA attacked Indian troops stationed at Galwan Valley with boulders, stones wrapped in wires, and rods. The commanding officer of the Bihar Regiment died in the attack. This was the first time after the 1962 Indo-Sino war that Galwan Valley witnessed bloodbath. PM Modi fumed at China's actions while asserting that soldiers gave a befitting reply to those threatening our motherland.

In his first comments after the episode, PM Modi declared in an all-party meeting that not an inch of our land has been lost. No one occupied our posts either. "Twenty of our brave hearts were martyred in Ladakh but they taught a lesson to those who eyed our country, " he said. He reiterated the same on his radio program, Mann Ki Baat.

On Tuesday, when PM Modi addressed the nation, there were speculations that he would mention the Galwan Valley clash, but he focused on speaking about coronavirus, which emerged in China last year. A day before that, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, calling it "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order."

Interestingly, PM Modi's today visit was a low-key affair, with all details being shielded from media. Images from the visit showed him sitting inside a camouflage tent along with Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane. PM Modi's office revealed he was present at the forward location in Nimu, located at a height of 11,000 feet from sea level.

