On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers in Nimu, Ladakh, where he paid a visit for the first time since last month's Galwan Valley clash. Sending a strong message to China, which is yet to acknowledge its casualties, he said to troops, "Your valor is unparalleled, higher than the mountains you patrol. Your determination is stronger than the rocks you stand."

What he said He told troops enemies have seen their "fire and fury"

In a passionate speech, PM Modi said India wants peace but is well equipped to defend itself. "We worship bansuri-playing Krishna and sudarshan-dhari Krishna too," he said, referring to Indian mythology. Asserting that enemies of India have seen soldiers' fire and fury, he added, "Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a prerequisite for peace."

Speech You inspire India, we will win every battle: PM Modi

PM Modi told the soldiers they inspire Indians every day. "You help them become self-reliant. The valor shown by you has shown India's strength on the global front," he went on. He added that it was also inspiring to see women soldiers at the border. The BJP leader, whose visit came as a surprise, told the soldiers, "We will win every battle."

Details Without mentioning China, he said "age of expansionism" is over

Though he didn't mention China explicitly, PM Modi said the age of "expansionism is over." "This is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," he said. He also mentioned infrastructure projects and said India's position has never been better. He spoke about newer technologies and about preparing armed forces for any eventuality.

Twitter Post You can watch his speech here

Speaking in Nimu. India is proud of the courage of our armed forces. https://t.co/juUjqkAp6v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Looking back PM has maintained not one inch of land was lost

Last month, in his first response to the Galwan Valley clash, PM Modi had said no one was able to acquire even one inch of India's land. To recall, China has been opposing India's infrastructure projects along LAC since May. The situation worsened on June 15, when rather than retreating to their original posts, PLA troops attacked Indian soldiers. 20 soldiers were martyred.

Statement On PM's visit, China said no one should "escalate situation"