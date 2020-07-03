A few days ago, a wedding in Bihar turned into a funeral after the groom allegedly died of coronavirus, two days after he tied the knot. And now, in a recent development, the groom's father Ambika Chaudhary has been named in an FIR registered by Patna district administration. Over 100 people who attended the wedding in Paliganj contracted the infection. Here are more details.

Backstory Groom drove from Gurugram to Bihar for the wedding

In the last week of May, the groom, who was employed as a software engineer in Gurugram, drove down to his hometown for the wedding. By June 14, he complained of ill health and suggested deferring the wedding. However, both families convinced him otherwise, citing financial issues and also argued that rural areas have largely been unaffected. He ate paracetamol for his pre-wedding festivities.

Death Groom died while on way to AIIMS, Patna

On June 17, the groom's health deteriorated and his family finally took him to AIIMS, Patna, but he died mid-way. Reports suggested he was cremated in a jiffy, without the COVID-19 test, but someone tipped off the officials. Soon, a massive contact tracing and testing exercise were launched to mitigate the damage of the super-spreader wedding. A camp for testing was also set up.

Inquiry Probe found guidelines were not followed at the wedding

An inquiry initiated by Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi found that Ambika didn't follow guidelines. As per the Centre's rules, only 50 guests are allowed at a wedding but the attendees of this particular one topped over 100. Most of them didn't wear masks. In fact, the administration took stock of the number of plates to know how many guests actually attended the wedding.

Case Charged under relevant sections, father denied son had coronavirus

As the matter got attention, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, which is in place since the outbreak of the disease. Meanwhile, Ambika, who is a government school teacher, denied that his son had contracted the virus. He also claimed the last rites weren't performed in a jiffy. Ambika too is said to have tested COVID-19 positive.

