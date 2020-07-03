The 2020 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examinations have been postponed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday announced that based on an expert panel's recommendations, it has been decided that these engineering and medical entrances will be deferred until September.
Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE#NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw