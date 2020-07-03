The 2020 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examinations have been postponed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday announced that based on an expert panel's recommendations, it has been decided that these engineering and medical entrances will be deferred until September.

Here are more details on the new exam dates.