Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha
A 26-year-old junior doctor, working in Delhi, passed away on Thursday at his hometown Rohtak, hours after telling his elder brother that he was confident he was infected with coronavirus. Surprisingly, he tested negative two times.
His last rites were performed on Friday and the bereaved family is finding it hard to accept that their son is no more.
Here's his story.
26-year-old Dr. Abhishek Bhayana worked as a junior resident doctor at Delhi's Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), which is linked with Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi's biggest COVID-19 facility. He got AIR 21 in the AIIMS, MDS examination.
But trouble spelled for his bright future when he developed symptoms of coronavirus about 10 days ago.
Last month, he tested negative.
After his first test came as negative, he traveled to Rohtak. The symptoms didn't subside and he took the test again on Wednesday, July 1. The result was no different than the first one.
By Thursday, his health condition worsened. Bhayana's elder brother, Aman, said he was fine before that.
"We were under the impression that it was nothing but viral fever," he said.
When Bhayana complained of throat pain and cough, his family took him to a chest specialist.
"An X-ray was performed and we were told he has a chest infection. But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath," Aman said.
Thereafter, the family rushed him to a private hospital on Thursday.
Aman revealed the doctors at the private hospital administered oxygen, but it was "too late by then."
Recalling his last conversation with his brother, Aman said, "I kept telling him that nothing will happen to him... We still can't believe he is not with us. Our parents are in shock."
A doctor at MAIDS told IE that Bhayana died of a heart attack.
Similarly, one doctor told HT that while Bhayana wasn't deployed at COVID-19 wards, he could have gotten infected anywhere.
"Every hospital has been getting COVID-19 cases and exposure could have happened anywhere. He did work in the screening area where everyone coming into the hospital is checked for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed in," the doctor said.
In Delhi alone, nearly 2,000 healthcare officials tested positive.
