Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across India, the latest data from Union Health Ministry confirms. In the last 24 hours, a record 22,771 fresh cases were recorded in India, taking the total tally to 6,48,315. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 18,655. But what provides some respite is that the recovery rate is respectable. The ministry said India's recovery rate stands at 60.80%.

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu now has over 1,00,000 coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state, touched a grim benchmark on Friday, as the cases tally topped 1,00,000. With 4,329 new cases reported, the southern state's tally stands at 1,02,721. The state capital, Chennai, reported 2,082 cases yesterday. 64 new deaths were also reported across Tamil Nadu taking the death toll to 1,385. Further, 2,357 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Data Tamil Nadu recorded over 40,000 cases in 10 days

To note, Tamil Nadu passed the 25,000-mark on June 3. Nineteen days later, on June 22, the total tally crossed 60,000. In about 10 days after that, over 40,000 new cases were added. As cases rose, the government brought back curbs in some parts.

Data Close to 200 died in Maharashtra on Friday

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be worst-affected. On Friday, 198 new deaths were reported taking the total count to 8,376. The state's infections tally stands at 1,92,990. Delhi has not been able to contain the virus' spread either, and now has 87,360 cases. 2,742 have lost their lives. Despite a rise in cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this week the situation is "improving."

Quote Delhi's cases didn't rise as expected: Kejriwal

"It was predicted that by June 30, Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone's hard work," Kejriwal said earlier this week.

Gujarat Gujarat also reported its highest single-day spike

Likewise, Gujarat also reported its highest single-day spike as 687 new positive cases were reported on Friday. With this, the state's tally has touched 32,643. Friday was the seventh consecutive day that Gujarat reported over 600 cases. 18 patients passed away and the state's death toll now stands at 1,848. In the last 24 hours, 340 recovered from the disease, the Health Department informed.

Recovery Apparently, changed guidelines behind India's high recovery rate

Notably, India's high recovery rate can be attributed to the changed guidelines of the Union Health Ministry. On Thursday, the government said patients can be discharged after ten days of showing symptoms if they don't have a fever for three consecutive days. Earlier, patients with no fever for 17 days were discharged. This will obviously apply to asymptomatic patients too, reports Indian Express.

Vaccine Meanwhile, ICMR has set an August-15 deadline for coronavirus vaccine

On a related note, ICMR said that it was looking at releasing the first-ever coronavirus vaccine by August 15, sparking an uproar and disbelief among experts. Even AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria seemed surprised that a deadline was given, adding that it would be a "challenging and difficult task." "We have to look at both efficacy and safety of any vaccine," he said.

Reaction Another virologist said the timeline was ridiculous

Similarly, an acclaimed virologist, Shaheed Jameel, feared that India could become a laughing stock across the globe with this declaration. "Who is going to believe us even if we indeed come up with a good vaccine tomorrow? And I am appalled at the kind of language used in the letter. It is not a letter, it reads like a threat," he told IE.

Letter ICMR warned of consequences if institutes don't "perform"