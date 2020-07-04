On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to soldiers injured in the June 15 Indo-China clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. However, many claimed the visit had been staged pointing to visuals that showed soldiers with no visible injuries sitting upright inside what appeared to be a large conference room. The Indian Army has now issued a clarification dismissing such claims as "malicious."

Modi visited the General Hospital in Leh on Friday where he interacted with injured soldiers. Visuals from the scene led to accusations that the visit was just a photo op. In a tweet, Raju Narisetti—the former editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe and Mint—pointed out that there was zero medical equipment in the medical ward and the beds looked "un-slept on."

Congress party member Salman Nizami also called the hospital visit a "photo op" saying, "Mr. Modi was born to lie." Party leader Abhishek Dutt said in a tweet, "But how is this a hospital? No drip, photographers instead of doctors, no medicines next to the beds, no water bottles? Thank God our brave soldiers are completely healthy."

In an official statement on Saturday, the Indian Army described the claims as "malicious and unsubstantiated." The statement said the facility Modi visited is part of the General Hospital's Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds. It said, "This hall, which otherwise was used as a Training Audio-Video Hall, was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital."

The statement further pointed out that Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane had also visited the injured soldiers at the same facility. General Naravane had interacted with the soldiers at the facility on June 23.

Army officials told The Wire that the soldiers photographed were those who received less severe injuries. The officials said their injuries may not have been visible because they were fully clothed and others with more severe injuries would be receiving specialized treatment elsewhere at the hospital. Major Navdeep Singh also said in a tweet that the soldiers were present for "recuperation-cum-debriefing, a standard process."

