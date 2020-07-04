The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that it is acting in accordance with globally-accepted norms by setting a mid-August target for developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The health body had been facing criticism, even from medical experts, who said doubted that the process could be completed in the next six weeks. Here are more details.

ICMR’s statement Acting in accordance with globally-accepted norms: ICMR

In a statement on Saturday, the ICMR said that is acting in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential. The health body also underlined that it was among the world's most reputed medical research organizations and "the best of India's medical professionals and research scientists should not be second-guessed for their professionalism."

Quote 'Human and animal trials can continue in parallel'

The statement said, "ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel." It added, "The letter by DG-ICMR to investigators of the clinical trial sites was meant to cut unnecessary red tape, without bypassing any necessary process, and speed up recruitment of participants."

Information 'Best of India's research scientists should not be second-guessed'

"While issues raised in public domain from time-to-time by commentators are welcome, as they form an important part of feedback loop, the best of India's medical professionals and research scientists should not be second-guessed for their professionalism or adherence to the highest scientific rigor."

COVAXIN Indigenous COVAXIN cleared for human trials

On June 29, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has cleared COVAXIN for human trials. On Friday, Bharat Biotech Managing Director Krishna Ella told The New Indian Express that the vaccine can be expected by early 2021. The ICMR said Saturday that it was only after in-depth scrutiny that the DCGI had accorded permission to conduct phase 1 and 2 trials.

Context ICMR chief asked 12 clinical trial sites to fast-track vaccines

In a letter dated July 2, ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava had asked 12 clinical trial sites to fast-track the vaccine development process for Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. The ICMR asked principal investigators to ensure that subject enrolment is by July 7. It also advised the sites to fast-track all approvals for the trial and warned that "non-compliance will be viewed very seriously."

Criticism Even considering accelerated timelines, it's rushed: Experts