India on Saturday reported over 24,000 coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 6.73 lakh. Over 600 more fatalities also took the death toll past 19,200. At least eight states independently reported their biggest spikes: Maharashtra (7,074 new infections), Karnataka (1,839), Assam (1,202), West Bengal (743), Rajasthan (480), Madhya Pradesh (307), Kerala (240), Goa (108). Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 6,48,315 COVID-19 cases, 18,655 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 6,48,315 COVID-19 cases, including 18,655 deaths, 2,35,433 active cases, and 3,94,226 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 6,68,791 cases and 19,284 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,999 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 6,73,790.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 2,00,064 total cases, 8,671 deaths, 1,08,082 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,07,001 total cases, 1,450 deaths, 60,592 recoveries. Delhi: 97,200 total cases, 3,004 deaths, 68,256 recoveries. Gujarat: 35,398 total cases, 1,927 deaths, 25,414 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 26,554 total cases, 773 deaths, 18,154 recoveries. Telangana: 22,312 total cases, 288 deaths, 11,537 recoveries. Karnataka: 21,549 total cases, 335 deaths, 9,244 recoveries.

Biggest spikes Maharashtra reports over 7,000 new cases; Bengal's tally reaches 21,231

Maharashtra saw a record single-day spike of 7,074 new cases. West Bengal reported the highest spike of 743 new cases, bringing the total to 21,231. 736 patients have died while 14,166 have recovered. With 1,839 new cases, Karnataka saw a record spike. Madhya Pradesh saw its biggest spike yet as 307 new cases took the total to 14,604, including 598 deaths and 11,234 recoveries.

Biggest spikes 480 new cases in Rajasthan; Assam reports over 1,200 cases

Rajasthan reported a record spike of 480 fresh cases. Assam saw the biggest spike of 1,202 new cases. The state's total now stands at 11,001, including 14 deaths. A whopping 416 more patients were discharged taking the total number of recoveries. Goa's COVID-19 tally rose by a record 108 cases, reaching 1,684. Six patients have died and 825 have recovered.

Information 240 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Kerala also saw a record spike of 240 cases. The state now has 5,204 cases, including 25 deaths (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur) and 3,048 recoveries.

Key updates Tamil Nadu reports over 4,000 cases for third straight day