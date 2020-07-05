A top jeweler in Telangana's Hyderabad died due to COVID-19 on Saturday. The jeweler's death has led to widespread panic as he had recently hosted a party with over 100 guests. The jeweler owned a high-end jewelry store in the Himayatnagar area. Of late, the number of COVID-19 cases has been spiking in Hyderabad, which has reported over 50% of the state's total cases.

Details Ministers, MLAs, gold traders had attended party

The Hans India identified the deceased jeweler as a 63-year-old diamond merchant. He had hosted a birthday party last week with over 100 guests, including ministers, MLAs, and gold traders. After the party, as his health worsened, the jeweler visited a corporate hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19. Days later, he succumbed to the virus.

Attendees 20 attendees tested positive; 1 died

According to The Hans India, all those who attended the party underwent COVID-19 tests and were advised home isolation. Reportedly, 20 people have tested positive so far. The owner of another top jewelry chain, who had attended the party, also died due to COVID-19 on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. Officials suspect he contracted the infection from the host.

Related news Another birthday celebration led to a dozen infections

On Saturday, a police constable who distributed sweets after the birth of a son tested positive for COVID-19. 12 people who received the sweets also contracted the infection. According to TIE, Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said the number of cases is rising in Hyderabad because people are refusing to follow rules. He said people are attending celebratory gatherings leading to transmission.

Outbreak Over 22,000 cases reported across Telangana; 288 dead

Thus far, Telangana has reported 22,312 COVID-19 cases, including 288 deaths. Out of the 1,850 fresh cases registered on Saturday, 1,572 were reported in Hyderabad. Health Minister Etela Rajender also expressed his frustration over people attending gatherings. He said, "It takes just one among them who is infected to spread the virus to dozens of others and that is what is happening in Hyderabad."

Other developments Private labs not adhering to ICMR's testing norms: Telangana government