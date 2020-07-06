India reported over 23,000 new coronavirus infections on Sunday. The total number of cases in India has now reached 6.97 lakh, surpassing Russia's tally to become the third worst-hit nation. The death toll also crossed 19,700. Meanwhile, at least six states independently reported record spikes: Karnataka (1,925 new infections), Uttar Pradesh (1,153), Andhra Pradesh (998), West Bengal (895), Rajasthan (632), and Madhya Pradesh (326).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases, 19,268 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases, including 19,268 deaths, 2,44,814 active cases, and 409,082 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 6,93,105 cases and 19,704 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,629 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 6,97,734.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 2,00,064 total cases, 8,822 deaths, 1,11,740 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,11,151 total cases, 1,510 deaths, 62,778 recoveries. Delhi: 99,444 total cases, 3,067 deaths, 71,339 recoveries. Gujarat: 36,123 total cases, 1,945 deaths, 25,900 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 27,707 total cases, 785 deaths, 18,761 recoveries. Telangana: 23,902 total cases, 295 deaths, 12,703 recoveries. Karnataka: 23,474 total cases, 372 deaths, 9,847 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Karnataka reported a record spike for the fifth consecutive day as 1,925 more people tested positive. 895 fresh cases took West Bengal saw its biggest single-day spike. The state's tally now stands at 22,126, including, 757 deaths and 14,711 recoveries. Rajasthan saw its biggest spike of 632 new cases, bringing the total to 20,164, including 456 deaths and 15,928 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

In Uttar Pradesh, the daily new cases touched a new high of 1,153. Andhra Pradesh reported a record spike of 998 new cases. The state's total now stands at 18,697, including 232 deaths and 8,422 recoveries. The biggest spike of 326 new cases brought Madhya Pradesh's total to 14,930, including 608 deaths and 11,411 recoveries.

Key updates Over 6,500 new cases in Maharashtra; Assam's tally crosses 11,700