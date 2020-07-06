Weeks after the violent clash at Galwan Valley, China's People's Liberation Army has withdrawn its troops by over one kilometer, news agency ANI reported citing sources. A buffer zone is said to have been constructed between Indian and Chinese troops. This development came after talks were held at the Corps Commander level. However, Chinese troops are still present in depth areas of Galwan river.

To recall, India's infrastructure projects along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were seen as trespassing by the Chinese. On June 15, defying the agreement reached by high-ranking officers, PLA attacked Indian soldiers. 20 soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of Bihar Regiment, were martyred. This was the first time in decades that China and India engaged in a bloody conflict at Galwan Valley.

After the face-off, both sides sat for conversations. A report in WION said India and China spoke about three areas in Eastern Ladakh — Galwan valley's Patrol point 14, 15 and 17A, Hot springs, and Pangong Tso. PP14 is the area where the bloodbath happened. Both India and China have claimed the attack happened on "their side," labeling the other as an "aggressor."

Meanwhile, multiple reports claimed India has also pulled back its troops from the tense area. However, this was done without giving up any bit of territory. This development comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Ladakh and addressed soldiers at the post in Nimu. He had said those who are weak can never engage in peace talks.

While mentioning the valor of soldiers, PM Modi also called China an expansionist, without explicitly taking the neighbor's name. "History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," he had said. In response, China said it was wrong to see say that, while adding it had resolved border disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbors through talks.

PM Modi's rousing speech sent two clear messages to China — one, that India stands with its soldiers and second, that New Delhi advocates peace. To note, his visit to the area came just a couple of days after Corps Commander-ranked officers sat for the third round of talks at Chushul in Ladakh. The Indian side was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh.

