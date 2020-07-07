India reported over 22,000 new coronavirus infections on Monday—the fifth consecutive day that daily new cases rose above 20,000. The nationwide tally stands at 7.2 lakh, including over 20,000 deaths. At least six states and union territories independently reported their biggest spikes: Andhra Pradesh (1,322 new infections), Madhya Pradesh (354), Tripura (112), Andaman and Nicobar (16), and Meghalaya (16). Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 6,97,413 COVID-19 cases, 19,693 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 6,97,413 COVID-19 cases, including 19,693 deaths, 2,53,287 active cases, and 4,24,432 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 7,15,301 cases and 20,178 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,913 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 7,20,214.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 2,11,987 total cases, 9,026 deaths, 1,15,262 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,14,978 total cases, 1,571 deaths, 66,571 recoveries. Delhi: 1,00,823 total cases, 3,115 deaths, 72,088 recoveries. Gujarat: 36,858 total cases, 1,962 deaths, 26,323 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 28,636 total cases, 809 deaths, 19,109 recoveries. Telangana: 25,733 total cases, 306 deaths, 14,781 recoveries. Karnataka: 25,317 total cases, 401 deaths, 10,527 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Andhra Pradesh saw a record spike of 1,322 cases. The total has reached 20,019, including 239 deaths and 8,920 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported its biggest spike for the third straight day. 354 new cases brought the total to 15,284, including 617 deaths and 11,579 recoveries. Tripura reported a record spike of 112 cases, bringing the total to 1,693, including one death and 1,219 recoveries.

Andaman and Nicobar reported a record spike of 16 new cases. The UT's total has now reached 141, including 74 recoveries. Meghalaya also reported 16 new cases—the biggest spike yet—taking the total to 88, including one death and 43 recoveries.

Key updates 5,368 test positive in Maharashtra; TN reports 3,827 new cases

5,368 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday. Delhi reported 1,329 new cases, the lowest spike in about a month. Tamil Nadu's daily new cases dropped to 3,827 after four straight days of reporting over 4,000 single-day cases. Rajasthan reported 524 new cases—the second-biggest single-day spike—bringing the total to 20,688, including 461 deaths and 16,278 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal witnesses second-biggest spike; Telangana reports 1,831 new cases

Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 735, 1,843, and 929 new infections respectively. For the third time, Telangana's daily new cases crossed 1,800 as 1,831 tested positive for COVID-19. West Bengal saw its second-biggest single-day spike of 861 cases, which brought the total to 22,987. 779 patients have died in the state while 15,235 recovered.

Key updates Odisha's tally crosses 9,500; record 125 patients discharged in Goa

Assam's tally rose to 12,522 with 786 new cases. The state has reported 14 deaths and 7,882 recoveries. 456 new cases took Odisha's total to 9,526. The state has reported 38 deaths (excluding 10 non-COVID deaths) and 6,486 recoveries. Goa's tally rose to 1,813, including seven deaths, with 52 fresh cases. A record 125 people were discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,061.

Key updates Chandigarh reports 21 new cases, Puducherry's tally crosses 1,000-mark