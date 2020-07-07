Before history-sheeter Vikas Dubey planned an attack in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which took the lives of eight policemen last week, he committed a series of crimes. In 2001, he had killed a politician inside a police station. But what's more shocking is that all 25 cops who bore witness to murder turned hostile. Dubey was never punished and the family is still awaiting justice.

What happened Years ago, Dubey grabbed headlines for killing BJP leader

Almost two decades ago, when current Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, was the Chief Minister of UP, Dubey had sprung to headlines for killing MoS Santosh Shukla, a member of BJP. Back then, Dubey and his henchmen had stopped Shukla mid-way and the two got into an altercation. The politician wanted to reason with the goon but he was hit with a rod, instead.

Murder Shukla ran inside police station, Dubey shot him there

Subsequently, an injured Shukla ran inside Kanpur Dehat's Shivli police station, seeking refuge, but the cops didn't protect him. Showing that he doesn't fear those in uniform, Dubey also followed Shukla and shot him dead in presence of policemen. Despite the heinous crime, police officers were not able to catch him and Dubey surrendered after four months. Later, he was acquitted.

Family Shockingly, politicians accompanied Dubey in the court

Recalling his "surrender," Shukla's brother Manoj said politicians accompanied Dubey inside the court. Still coming to terms with this "show of power," the bereaved family was landed another blow when all 25 cops, including the investigating officer, turned hostile one after another. Manoj met the then Kanpur Dehat district magistrate and the special prosecuting officer (SPO) officers too, but no one helped him.

Details 2020 is not 2001: Shukla expressed faith in Yogi Adityanath

Further, Manoj said that had cops spoken up years ago, the Kanpur carnage could have been avoided. "Their testimonies would have put Vikas Dubey in jail. Unfortunately, this did not happen," he lamented. Expressing confidence in CM Yogi Adityanath, Manoj said, "The year 2001 was different and 2020 is different. This time, I am absolutely sure the police will get him."

Aftermath Obviously, man hunt to nab Dubey is underway

Notably, massive efforts were launched to nab Dubey and action has also been taken against cops who allegedly tipped him off about the raid. On Monday, three police officers were suspended. "A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station," Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

Details Earlier, Chaubeypur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari was also suspended

Before the aforementioned cops, the Special Task Force suspended Chaubeypur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari, for allegedly informing Dubey about the search five hours earlier. In fact, call details indicated that Tiwari was regularly in touch with Dubey. Reportedly, Tiwari also visited the criminal's house a few days ago and deliberately lagged behind the police team, conducting the raid, to escape the ambush.

Arrests Dubey still at large, but his daughter-in-law was arrested