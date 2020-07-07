The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the curriculum for school students of Classes IX to XII. The decision was taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced schools to remain shut, significantly cutting the academic year 2020-21 short. The syllabus for Classes IX to XII will now be reduced by 30%. Here are more details.

Details HRD Ministry decided to reduce syllabus after receiving 1,500+ suggestions

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said they had received over 1,500 suggestions from educationists on the reduction of the syllabus for the academic year 2020-21. Hence, the curriculum will be reduced while retaining the core concepts. For Classes 8 and below, CBSE-affiliated schools will have to freedom to rationalize the syllabus by themselves, The Indian Express reported.

Quote Curriculum revised considering the 'extraordinary situation' prevailing worldwide

Pokhriyal wrote on Twitter, "Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, the CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th." In another tweet, he added, "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts."

Information Topics, not chapters, to be removed

Earlier, a source had told TIE that the reduction in the curriculum may not result in the elimination of full chapters. Instead, the CBSE asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to suggest topics and themes that may be redundant.

CBSE's statement Changes made in syllabi finalized by respective Course Committees: CBSE

In a statement, the CBSE confirmed that it has decided to revise the syllabi for Classes IX-XII for the academic session 2020-21. The Board said, "The changes made in the syllabi have been finalized by the respective Course Committees with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and Governing Body of the Board." The revised curriculum is available on the CBSE website.

Twitter Post You can view the CBSE's full statement here

Recent developments Delhi Education Minister had earlier suggested reducing syllabus

Last Month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, had pitched for a 30% reduction in syllabus. Later in a meeting with officials of the Education Department, Sisodia had discussed the reduction of the syllabus by up to 50%. He had also mentioned reducing the syllabus for JEE Main and NEET entrance exams next year.

ICSE CISCE reduced syllabus by 25% last week