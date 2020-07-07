-
You may or may not have given it a thought, but robbers are also having a hard time due to the coronavirus crisis.
Now, with the partial lockdown in place, they are apparently coming up with newer ideas to do business.
In an unbecoming incident, a set of burglars, wearing full medical gear, stole 780 grams of gold in Maharashtra.
Here are more details.
-
-
Details
The incident took place on Sunday in Satara
-
According to reports, the bizarre incident took place two days back at a jewelry shop in the Phaltan area of Maharashtra's Satara district.
The CCTV footage from the shop shows the robbers wearing full medical gear, complete with caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves, taking away gold jewelry.
Well, that reduces both their risk of getting infected as well as getting caught.
-
Details
A complaint has now been registered
-
The outlet owner informed the local police that the burglars broke in through the shop wall.
They added that nearly 780 grams of gold were missing from the store. Notably, 10 grams of gold is priced at nearly Rs. 50,000 in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, a case for theft has been filed at the Phaltan police station, following a complaint from the jewelry shop owner.
-
Similar incident
In similar incident, Rs. 61,000 diamond ring stolen in Kolhapur
-
In a similar piece of news, a person who allegedly went to buy a new ring in exchange for an old one fled with the diamond ring at the Malbhar Gold Showroom located at Venus Corner in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.
The stolen ring was reportedly worth Rs. 61,000.
The city police has filed a case against an unidentified person in this regard.