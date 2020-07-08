India on Tuesday reported over 23,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide total to 7.43 lakh. Tuesday marked the sixth consecutive day that daily new cases rose above 20,000. Over 470 more fatalities also took the death toll to 20,656. At least four states independently reported their biggest spikes: Uttar Pradesh (1,332 new coronavirus infections), Rajasthan (716), Odisha (571), and Kerala (272).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases, 20,160 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases, including 20,160 deaths, 2,59,557 active cases, and 4,39,947 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 7,38,327 cases and 20,656 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 5,034 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 7,43,361.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 2,17,121 total cases, 9,250 deaths, 1,18,558 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,18,594 total cases, 1,636 deaths, 71,116 recoveries. Delhi: 1,02,831 total cases, 3,165 deaths, 74,217 recoveries. Gujarat: 37,636 total cases, 1,979 deaths, 26,744 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 29,968 total cases, 827 deaths, 19,627 recoveries. Telangana: 27,612 total cases, 313 deaths, 16,287 recoveries. Karnataka: 26,815 total cases, 416 deaths, 11,098 recoveries.

Biggest spikes UP, Rajasthan, Kerala report biggest spikes

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 1,332 cases on Tuesday. Rajasthan reported a record 716 cases taking the total to 21,404, including 472 deaths and 16,575 recoveries. Kerala saw its biggest spike of 272 cases, bringing the state's total to 5,894. 27 patients have died in the state (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 3,452 have recovered.

Information Odisha reports record spike; tally crosses 10,000-mark

Odisha's tally breached the 10,000-mark after a record spike of 571 new cases. The state's total now stands at 10,097, including 6,703 recoveries. The state has also reported 42 COVID-19 deaths and 12 non-COVID deaths.

Key updates 5,134 test positive in Maharashtra; Delhi reports 2,008 new cases

Maharashtra reported 5,134 new cases on Tuesday, while 224 more patients died. 3,616 more people tested positive in Tamil Nadu. A day after reporting a major dip in daily new cases, Delhi reported a spike of 2,008 new cases. In Gujarat, the number of cases continued to witness an upward trend as 778 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Key updates Madhya Pradesh, Assam witness second-biggest spike

Madhya Pradesh reported 343 new cases—the second-biggest spike—taking the total to 15,627. 622 patients have died while 11,768 have recovered. Assam also saw its second-biggest spike of 814 new cases. The state's total now stands at 13,336, including 16 deaths and 8,329 recoveries. For the fourth time this past week, Telangana's daily new cases crossed 1,800 as 1,879 tested positive for COVID-19.

Key updates West Bengal's tally crosses 23,000; 90 new cases in Goa