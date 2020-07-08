Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh who is responsible for the ambush in Kanpur that killed eight police officers, was allegedly seen at a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad on Tuesday. As soon as the police learned of his location, they visited the hotel in the Badhkal Chowk area. But Dubey, along with four of his aides, escaped by then. Here's what happened.

Dubey, a wanted criminal, had information about police's raid

Dubey, who is accused of committing heinous crimes like murder, kidnapping, and extortion, escaped arrest last week when his henchmen opened fire at a police search party in Bikru village. Eight cops, including a DSP, died in the sensational shootout. Reportedly, Dubey was informed about the impending raid by corrupt cops, eventually helping him plan the carnage. At least three cops have been suspended.

Man resembling Dubey seen in CCTV footage

A Special Task Force (STF) has been formed to nab Dubey. Yesterday, on learning of his whereabouts, the STF, along with a team of Haryana Police, raided the hotel. The search operation lasted for nearly two hours and three of his aides were interrogated. CCTV footage from the hotel showed a man resembling the gangster. Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad have been put on alert.

Encounter Scared of encounter, Dubey wants to "surrender"

After Dubey gave the slip again, cops are now scanning CCTV footage of adjoining areas to track his movements. A report in TOI claimed the gangster is scared of getting killed in an encounter and wants to surrender in a court in Delhi. He is apprehensive about his surrender plea in UP, hence, chose a court outside his home state.

Aide killed This morning, Dubey's close aide was gunned down

While Dubey is still absconding, the STF killed his close aide Amar Dubey in an encounter this morning. Amar, a co-accused, was killed in Hamirpur district. He attempted to sneak into Madhya Pradesh but ditched the idea after seeing extensive search at borders. He was apprehended by STF when he was on his way to a relative's house in the Maudaha area, said TOI.

Criminal Amar was killed in retaliatory fire, two cops were injured

Amar was seen as Dubey's "right-hand man" and carried a bounty of Rs. 25,000 on his head. The STF came to know about his location a little after daybreak and sought help from district police. He was killed when police indulged in retaliatory fire. Two police officers also suffered injuries. A forensic team is said to have reached the site to help in probe.

