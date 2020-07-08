In light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bihar's Patna, the district administration has decided to impose a week-long lockdown starting Thursday. District Magistrate Kumar Ravi took note of the "alarming surge" in COVID-19 cases in Patna district in the past three weeks. As of Tuesday, the district had reported 1,351 cases including 12 deaths. Here are more details.

Details Government offices and public corporations to remain shut

According to the DM's order, the lockdown will be imposed from July 10-16. Government offices and public corporations will remain shut with the exception of defense, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, etc. Offices of the police, fire and emergency services, electricity, water, sanitation, etc., are also exempt. However, the permitted offices must function with a minimum number of employees.

Guidelines Grocery shops allowed; places of worship to remain closed

Commercial and private establishments will remain shut. However, shops selling food and groceries (including ration shops) are allowed. Shops selling fruits, vegetables, and meat/fish can only remain open from 6 am-10 am and 4 pm-7 pm. "Authorities will encourage and facilitate home delivery," the order added. All places of worship will remain closed and religious congregations are prohibited.

Allowed Here's what else is allowed

Hospitals and all related medical establishments will continue to operate, both in the public and the private sector. Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs will function. Delivery of all kinds of goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, hospitality services, cold storage and warehousing services, print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, warehousing services, private security services, will be allowed.

Quote 'District administration convinced lockdown is inevitable'

The other stated, "There is an alarming surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the district of Patna in the last three weeks wherein the positivity rate has also been considerably high." It added, "The district administration has examined the matter in detail and is convinced that the requirement for a lockdown in following manner throughout the district is inevitable and urgent..."

