India on Wednesday reported a record spike of over 25,000 new cases. The nationwide tally now stands at 7.69 lakh COVID-19 cases, while the death toll rose to 21,147. At least nine states and union territories independently reported record spikes: Karnataka (2,062 new infections), Telangana (1,924), West Bengal (986), Bihar (749), Haryana (691), Madhya Pradesh (409), Kerala (301), Goa (136), Puducherry (110).

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 7,42,417 COVID-19 cases, including 20,642 deaths, 2,64,944 active cases, and 4,56,831 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 7,63,996 cases and 21,147 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 5,018 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 7,69,014.

Maharashtra: 2,23,724 total cases, 9,448 deaths, 1,23,192 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,22,350 total cases, 1,700 deaths, 74,167 recoveries. Delhi: 1,04,864 total cases, 3,213 deaths, 78,199 recoveries. Gujarat: 38,419 total cases, 1,995 deaths, 27,313 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 31,156 total cases, 845 deaths, 20,331 recoveries. Telangana: 29,536 total cases, 324 deaths, 17,279 recoveries. Karnataka: 28,877 total cases, 470 deaths, 11,876 recoveries.

Biggest spike These states recorded their biggest spikes

Telangana reported a new high of 1,924 fresh cases on Wednesday. Karnataka reported its biggest single-day jump of 2,062 cases. West Bengal saw a record spike of 986 cases, bringing its total to 24,823, including 827 deaths and 16,291 recoveries. Haryana also saw a record spike of 691 fresh cases, which brought the state's tally to 18,690, including 282 deaths and 14,106 recoveries.

Madhya Pradesh registered 409 new cases—the biggest spike—taking the total to 16,036, including 629 deaths and 11,987 recoveries. A record 749 fresh cases took Bihar's total to 13,274. The state has reported 100 deaths and 9,541 recoveries. Kerala saw a record spike of 301 cases, taking the total to 6,195 with 27 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) and 3,559 recoveries.

Goa recorded the highest single-day rise of 136 new cases, taking the total count to 2,039, including eight deaths and 1,207 recoveries. Puducherry reported a record spike of 110 new cases. The UT's tally has reached 1,151, including 14 deaths and 584 recoveries.

Key updates Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh report over 1,000 new cases

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi reported 6,603, 3,756, and 2,033 new COVID-19 cases respectively on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh reported over 1,000 cases in a single day. 1,188 more people tested positive in the state. Andhra Pradesh reported over 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day. 1,062 new cases took the state's total to 22,259, including 264 deaths and 11,101 recoveries.

