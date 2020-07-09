Hi,
A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his brother, and father were shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora, North Kashmir, late on Wednesday evening.
27-year-old Sheikh Waseem Bari, who was a member of the BJP state executive committee, his brother Sheikh Umar and father Sheikh Bashir Ahmad were shot just outside the Bandipora Police Station.
Politicians cutting across party lines condemned the attack.
Reports said Bari had been associated with BJP for more than four years now. Previously, he was also the president of the party's district unit. His brother and father were also office-bearers of BJP.
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that unidentified men shot the three men. "They were critically injured and succumbed later," Kumar was quoted by the Indian Express.
