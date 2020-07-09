In a major breakthrough for Uttar Pradesh Police, wanted criminal Vikas Dubey, who is responsible for the deaths of eight cops, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. On the run since last week, Dubey was being chased by a Special Task Force of UP. He spent a brief time at a Faridabad hotel but managed to escape from there before cops arrived.

Context Backstory: Dubey orchestrated ambush in Kanpur, eight cops died

Dubey, a notorious criminal accused of multiple murders, kidnappings, had a narrow escape when cops arrived in Bikru village to arrest him last week. Aware of the raid, he planned an ambush wherein his henchmen fired at the search party. Eight cops, including a DSP, were killed in the sensational shootout. Recently, the bounty on Dubey's head was doubled to Rs. 5 lakh.

Encounters Dubey was arrested; his associates killed in encounters

Reportedly, Dubey was arrested from Ujjain, after two of his aides were killed in two separate encounters in UP. Prabhat Mishra was killed in an encounter near Kanpur when he was being transported to UP following his arrest in Haryana. Police said Mishra snatched a pistol while cops were fixing the vehicle's tire. He allegedly opened fire and was killed in retaliatory action.

Details Separately, another aide was killed when he tried to flee

Another associate of Dubey who breathed his last today was Bauva Dubey alias Praveen. He was killed in an encounter in Etawah when he tried to flee using a stolen car. "At around 3 am, a Swift Dzire was looted by four armed men on a Scorpio. They were stopped about an hour later by cops when they tried to escape," an official informed.

Details Notably, Dubey's right-hand man was also gunned down yesterday

With the deaths of Praveen and Prabhat, five criminals who were involved in Friday's shootout have been killed. Yesterday, Amar Dubey, seen as Vikas Dubey's "shadow" and right-hand man, was killed in an encounter in Hamirpur district. Reports said some 15 men were involved in last week's incident. Meanwhile, two sub-inspectors were arrested yesterday on allegations that they alerted Dubey about the impending raid.

Details The notorious criminal was seen at Mahakal Mandir