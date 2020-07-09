Amid growing security concerns, the Indian Army has directed its troops to delete 89 smartphone applications. The decision comes after the government's ban on 59 Chinese applications, and it affects several popular services operating in India, including social media apps Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, video app Zoom, dating app Tinder, and battle royale title PUBG. Here are all the details.

Reason Move to plug leakage of information

ANI's sources familiar with the developments within the Indian Army say that troops have been asked to delete 89 popular smartphone apps to "plug leakage of information." "Such guidelines are issued periodically. These are more significant now in the context of the current border tensions and the need to secure information," other officials told Hindustan Times, confirming the development.

Details Apps banned across a range of categories

The apps red-flagged by the Army include services across categories ranging from messaging, microblogging, and social networking to video calling, dating, streaming, shopping, and gaming. Most of the apps are not that popular or already banned under the Government of India's crackdown on Chinese apps, but there are also some that do not come from Chinese companies and are heavily used in India.

List These popular apps are going away

The non-Chinese applications that fell on the chopping block of the Army are social media services Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and Snapchat; video app Zoom; messaging apps Hike (an Indian app), Viber, LINE, ShareChat, IMO; dating apps Tinder, TrulyMadly, OkCupid, Hinge, Bumble; and news app Dailyhunt. Further, all Tencent games, including PUBG, Mobile Legends, Truecaller, Gearbest, Hungama, POPxo, and Zapya are also going away.

Twitter Post Here's the complete list

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/l23Lu5ndNh — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Timeline A week to delete the apps