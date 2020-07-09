ANI also retracted the incorrect piece of information and said the error was regretted. For authentic information regarding updates from the CBSE, you may visit cbse.nic.in or follow the Board's official Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.
Recently, CBSE canceled pending 2020 exams scheduled in July
In recent weeks, the CBSE has had to issue several crucial updates. The pending 2020 exams were canceled mere days ahead of their scheduled dates. The exams were supposed to be conducted between July 1 and 15.
On Tuesday, the CBSE also announced that the curriculum for Classes IX to XII will be reduced by 30% for next year's examinations.