The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday sought to clarify that it is yet to release the dates to announce examination results. The clarification came after a false notification had been doing the rounds on social media. According to this notification, the results were to be announced on July 11 and July 13. Here are more details.

Fake news #FakeNews: Class XII results releasing Saturday, Class X on Monday

An erroneous letter with the CBSE's letterhead had been doing the rounds on social media. The letter claimed that the results for 2020 examinations for Class XII students will be released on July 11 (Saturday) while the Class X results will be announced on July 13 (Monday). The false letter had also been published by the news agency ANI as verified information.

Board has not yet announced the result dates: CBSE

In an official statement, the CBSE noted, "There is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class X and XII Board Results 2020." It added, "It is hereby clarified that the Board has not yet announced the result dates. The public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE's official website or social media account."

Twitter Post You can view the CBSE's statement here

Information ANI retracts false news

ANI also retracted the incorrect piece of information and said the error was regretted. For authentic information regarding updates from the CBSE, you may visit cbse.nic.in or follow the Board's official Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

Recent news Recently, CBSE canceled pending 2020 exams scheduled in July