The Government of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in the state from 10:00 pm on July 10 to 5:00 am on July 13 to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

According to Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has reimposed the lockdown to break the chain of the coronavirus transmission.

Here are more details.