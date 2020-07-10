India on Thursday reported over 25,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 7.94 lakh. The death toll also rose to 21,625 as nearly 500 fatalities were reported on Thursday. At least five states independently reported record spikes in cases: Karnataka (2,228 new infections), Andhra Pradesh (1,555), West Bengal (1,088), Odisha (577), Kerala (339). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 7,67,296 COVID-19 cases, 21,129 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 7,67,296 COVID-19 cases, including 21,129 deaths, 2,69,789 active cases, and 4,76,377 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 7,90,426 cases and 21,625 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,385 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 7,94,811.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 2,30,599 total cases, 9,667 deaths, 1,27,259 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 1,26,581 total cases, 1,765 deaths, 78,161 recoveries. Delhi: 1,07,051 total cases, 3,258 deaths, 82,226 recoveries. Gujarat: 39,280 total cases, 2,010 deaths, 27,742 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 32,362 total cases, 862 deaths, 21,127 recoveries. Karnataka: 31,105 total cases, 486 deaths, 12,833 recoveries. Telangana: 30,946 total cases, 331 deaths, 18,192 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

For the second consecutive day, Karnataka saw a record spike of 2,228 cases. West Bengal also reported a record spike for the second consecutive day. 1,088 new cases took the total to 25,911, including 854 deaths and 16,826 recoveries. A record spike of 577 cases took Odisha's tally to 11,201 cases, including 7,407 recoveries. The death toll is 52 (excluding 15 non-COVID deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Andhra Pradesh saw the biggest single-day spike of 1,555 new cases, bringing the total to 23,814. 277 patients have died in the state while 12,154 have recovered. Kerala witnessed its biggest spike for the second consecutive day as 339 more people tested positive. The state's tally has reached 6,534 including 3,708 recoveries. The death toll is 27 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new cases; Haryana's tally reaches 19,369

Maharashtra reported 6,875 new cases, while Delhi saw a spike of 2,187 cases. Tamil Nadu reported over 4,000 cases for the fifth time in a single day as 4,231 fresh cases were registered Thursday. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana saw massive spikes of 1,206 and 679 new cases respectively. Haryana's total tally has now reached 19,369, including 287 deaths and 14,510 recoveries.

Key updates Gujarat reports 861 new cases; Bihar sees second-biggest spike