Last updated on Jul 11, 2020, 09:37 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
He was running after snatching a pistol, he fired at cops, we responded, and he was dead — This is the blanket statement echoed by all police officers in Uttar Pradesh who were involved with criminal Vikas Dubey's encounter.
His extra-judicial death will now be investigated but history shows cops are rarely held accountable.
In 74 recent probes, the police got a clean chit.
Dubey was a history-sheeter, wanted in at least 60 criminal cases. Last Friday, he planned a shootout in Kanpur's Bikru village which took the lives of eight cops, including a DSP.
After nearly a week-long chase, he was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. Yesterday morning, while he was being brought to UP, he was gunned down by police as he "tried fleeing."
The events leading up to Dubey's death sparked several questions. The fact that he was in a different car than the one which police said overturned raised suspicion that it was a planned episode. In fact, media persons following the STF convoy were also stopped.
Dubey is the 119th accused to die in "cross-firing" since March 2017, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office.
In 2014, the Supreme Court, while hearing the People's Union for Civil Liberties v/s. State of Maharashtra matter ordered that FIR registration is mandatory in encounters.
"A magisterial inquiry must invariably be held in all cases of death which occur in the course of police action. The next of kin of the deceased must invariably be associated in such inquiry," the court had said.
"In every case when a complaint is made against the police alleging commission of a criminal act on their part, which makes out a cognizable case of culpable homicide, an FIR to this effect must be registered under appropriate sections of the IPC," SC added.
Now, UP has followed the aforementioned directive but the outcome has been the same. In 74 probes, police were let off, a report in IE revealed.
In as many as 61 cases, the court accepted closure reports.
As per records, 6,145 operations have happened. 119 accused have died, and 2,258 were injured. And 13 cops, including the eight who died in Kanpur, passed away.
As it turns out, the rampant encounters are celebrated by Adityanath's government. On Republic Day last year, a letter was sent to district magistrates (responsible for investigating encounters), saying that common man must be aware of this "achievement" of the state government.
Notably, NHRC issued at least three notices to UP government on encounters since 2017 but the matter is yet to make headway.
The penchant for "instant justice" isn't restricted to UP. In December last year, the top court said ex-SC judge VN Sirpurkar will independently investigate the deaths of four men, accused of raping a 26-year old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
In a story similar to Dubey's, police said the accused were trying to run.
More than six months later, the probe is still on.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.