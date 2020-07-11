The news of noted criminal Vikas Dubey's death sent a wave of joy across Shivali village, Kanpur, where people said they are now free from his "terror." To mark the happy occasion, they distributed sweets and also arranged a sangeet program. The locals thanked Uttar Pradesh Police for taking swift action against the criminal, whose actions remained unchecked for years. Here's more.

Backstory A known criminal, Dubey was never punished for his deeds

Dubey, whose tryst with crime started before 2000, was involved in numerous murders and kidnappings. In 2001, he had shot a BJP politician inside a police station but escaped punishment. Shockingly, 25 eye-witness cops had turned hostile after he surrendered. For years, he enjoyed the support of police and politicians but last week, he committed a heinous crime which proved to be his last.

Shootout A sensational shootout spelled the end for Dubey

On the intervening night of July 2 and 3, when a police search party arrived at Bikru village to arrest Dubey, his henchmen opened fire. In the ambush, eight policemen, including a DSP died. After fleeing, the criminal evaded arrest for several days. He was finally nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. While being brought back to Kanpur, he was shot dead.

Emotion We are feeling free: Locals of Shivali village

Dubey's encounter raised pertinent questions about police conduct. It was also implied that he might have been killed to save those who helped him. However, people at Shivali village had contrasting thoughts. "We are feeling free. Earlier we used to be scared that he could do anything. We would like to congratulate the personnel of Uttar Pradesh STF," a local told ANI.

Quote Elated villagers planned a 'sangeet' program as well

Another local, Lallan Bajpai added, "Everyone is very happy and we are making arrangements for sangeet (entertainment). I salute the eight policemen killed during an encounter with Dubey." Earlier, families of deceased cops also expressed happiness that the murderer is finally dead.

Family At Dubey's funeral, wife said he "deserved this fate"

Dubey's family members also didn't shed tears at his funeral, which happened in Kanpur amid tight security. When asked if her husband deserved a death like this, an agitated Richa Dubey, his wife, said, "Yes yes yes. Vikas (Dubey) did wrong and he deserved this fate." The criminal's father Ram Kumar Dubey also said the state administration did the right thing.

Statement Had he listened to us, he wouldn't have died: Father